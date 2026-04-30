Electrical System Engineer - Control Equipment and Measurement
Cubane Solutions AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
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, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Electrical Engineering are responsible for creating the customer specific electrical designs and all the electrical documentation for customer projects on our Medium Gas Turbine segment.
Within Control Equipment and Measurement (CEM) we work with the design of the control cabinets. This includes layouts, component lists, circuit diagrams, internal wiring/cables, network map, signal exchange list and fuse lists, all in close collaboration with our control department and the rest of the electrical department.
Together with your colleagues, you work on customer order projects, ensuring the customer requirements are met in both design and documentation.
You will act as support for both the assembly and Site and the work also includes some contact with subcontractors, purchasing and the sales organization.
Together, we operate in different interfaces where we are expected to be active and open to change and development.
As part of your work within the projects, you will also attend the workshop to support the projects through the complete assembly.
About the candidate/Skills:
What you bring:
• You have a relevant education within electrical engineering and have several years of experience in the field.
• You have experience with SPHA or other relevant I/O solutions
• You have Experience some electrical CAD programs and have worked with layouts and circuit diagrams.
• Previous experience of our product line and other power generation products are highly valued.
• You communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing.
About the candidate/Characteristics:
• You have good communication skills and appreciate cooperation with others.
• You are driven and take active responsibility for planning your time and work.
• You have the ability to work well in a team, taking responsibility for your progress and ensuring your team is up to speed with your progress. You ask for support when needed and help others as often as possible.
• You focus on Quality and Customer Satisfaction, ensuring that your work is delivered both in time and with highest possible standard.
• You care about your colleagues and respect everyone for who they are. You see the benefit of working in a diverse team and appreciate a broad network.
About the team:
Electrical Systems contains of 5 teams, 4 teams within electrical engineering and 1 team of Project Lead Engineers.
We handle all electrical installation, from high voltage to low voltage, start motors, electrical installation and local equipment rooms for control and measurements.
You will be part of a team consisting of about 20 people.
We are a group that cherishes community and good cooperation.
We focus on diversity and welcome dissidents to constantly further develop our way of working.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30
E-post: careers@cubane.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Electrical System Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cubane Solutions AB
(org.nr 556970-3597) Arbetsplats
Nörrköping/Finspang Jobbnummer
9886653