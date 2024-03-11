Electrical System Design Engineer
2024-03-11
Do you want to make a difference and contribute to the future of mobility?
Together Tech have helped our customers to develop their products and brought innovation to market for more than 30 years. We continue to work with top talents and demanding customers and are now looking for an experienced Design Engineer within electrical systems. You will work with designing, developing, and testing electrical, and electronics components often linked to electromobility (Motors, inverters and batteries). It could be in concept phases as well as during development projects. The work is carried out in cross functional teams where you will be the hardware responsible. Read more about our commitment in the Mobility (https://www.togethertech.com/en/services/mobility)
Your technical bakgrund
• Master's/Bachelor's degree in Mechatronics or Electrical Engineering
• Minimum 5 years experience from design, development and/or testing of automotive electronics
• Knowledge in electrical design tools like Altium, CAD or Candence
• Knowledge of electrical components, circuit design and PCB/PBA
• Understanding of Functional Safety and ISO26262
• Experience working with in vehicle communication like CAN, LIN or Flexray
• Good command of written and spoken English, professionally
Your personal characteristics
Being a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of working and your capability to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues, while keeping track of the target picture. You stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies and are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainability
We provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have a collective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences. Our commitment is to give you great conditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We take pride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
