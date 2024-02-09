Electrical Supervisor
Nipromec Oy Ltd is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Group has offices also in Malmö in Sweden, Erlangen in Germany, Bristol and London in United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a ELECTRICAL SUPERVISOR for a project in Gothenburg. Duration of the project: September/October 2024 - July/October 2025.
Main tasks include:
Plan and supervise the installation and installation work of subcontractors
Assure that the subcontractors follow Clients quality specifications and installation and reporting instructions and comply with agreed contracts
Responsible for the supervision of electrification, instrumentation and automation installation work at site
Responsible for the coordination of electrification, instrumentation and automation testing and commissioning work at site
Support all areas as per need in E&I related issues
Assure that contractors have compiled quality documentation
Familiarize well in advance to installation instructions, drawings, and schedules
Supervise the erection and installation work
We expect:
Good knowledge of Electrification & Instrumentation technology
Good technical and commercial understanding
Basic safety and electrical safety trainings needed in Sweden
Has good understanding of installation quality issues
We are looking for:
Very good level of English (spoken and written), Swedish is a plus
Proven experience as a Electrical Supervisor in a boiler plant or similar industrial setting
Suitable engineering degree or extensive experience of construction site works and supervision
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR Coordinator Viliina Salminen, tel. +358504648350.
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2022 Nipromec Group turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com Så ansöker du
