Electrical Site Manager
Afss Consultancy Services Sweden Fil Till I-Cont
2024-08-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd

As an Electrical Site Manager you will be responsible for executing various project stages with your team, including:
1. Client & Team Coordination:
Organize and lead client meetings, ensuring minutes are documented and shared.
Ensure site managers/supervisors receive work face plans and understand schedules and deliverables.
2. Project Monitoring & Reporting:
Review and reconcile weekly commercial performance; reporting to Senior Management.
Maintain a variation log, manage scope changes, and ensure contract compliance.
Oversee daily progress, capture deviations, and update the planner accordingly.
3. Quality & Compliance:
Develop and sign off the Quality Plan and monitor compliance weekly.
Ensure timely system walkdowns, snag list completion, and benchmarking processes.
Familiarize yourself with BCAR requirements and ensure documentation is maintained.
4. Design & Commissioning:
Manage design processes, integrate deliverables, and ensure sign-offs.
Develop and oversee commissioning and handover plans, integrating them into the construction sequence.
5. Safety & EHS Compliance:
Assist in developing and enforcing the Site-Specific EHS Plan.
Ensure all personnel are medically fit, competent, and trained, and that subcontractors adhere to safety policies.
6. Team Management:
Build a strong, cohesive team, mentor juniors, and ensure effective collaboration.
Conduct assessments, manage disciplinary actions, and foster professional development.
7. Risk & Resource Management:
Develop and manage a risk register, implementing mitigation measures.
Monitor resource levels, ensure compliance with procedures, and clarify communication paths.
8. Stakeholder Relations:
Cultivate strong relationships with clients, consultants, and contractors to secure future work.
Procure materials, plant, and equipment according to schedule and budget.
9. Project Summary & Handover:
Produce a detailed project summary highlighting scope, schedule, and challenges for presentation to the operations manager.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-07
E-post: immigration@accessfinancial.com

Afss Consultancy Services Sweden Fil Till I-Cont
(org.nr 516403-8373)
102 25 STOCKHOLM
8833573