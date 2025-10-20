Electrical Site Engineer
Mikla Engineering and Machinery AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mikla Engineering and Machinery AB i Stockholm
Mikla Engineering and Machinery AB is a newly established company in accordance with Swedish laws and regulations. It is a leading Engineering, Documentation, Submittals Approval, Shop-drawings, Coordinating Drawings, Commissioning, Start-Up. engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission includes test and start-up, the machinery, electrical, electronic and installation works.
We now want to employ an Electrical Site Engineer. The work tasks includes but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
Being responsible for all electrical works within the given scope,
Management and administration of the field teams and subcontractors under charge,
Regular reporting of electrical works activities and work progress to the superiors and technical office,
Daily tracking of labour-hour efficiency in electrical works activities, with weekly reporting to the superiors and technical office,
Checking materials before and during the installation phase,
Ensuring coordination of materials and applications, Supervising, monitoring and ensuring the electrical works activities of subcontractors and field teams, are being done by the quality standards, regulations and production methods,
Ensuring that subcontractors and field teams work by occupational safety rules during the installation process,
Tracking test and control points specified in the method statements for all electrical works activities within the given scope,
Approval of the electrical works made and reporting of non-conforming productions,
Checking subcontractors' quantity survey and progress payments reports.
QUALIFICATIONS (not mandatory)
Having a degree in Electrical Engineering
Have an experience at least 5 years as Electrical Engineer
Have an experience of similar industrial project
Good command of written and verbal English
No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea
Good knowledge about MS Office
Good skills of using Autocad Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-19
E-post: hasan.akkoc@miklaengineering.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mikla Engineering and Machinery AB
(org.nr 559525-7675) Arbetsplats
Mikla Engineering & Machinery AB Jobbnummer
9564505