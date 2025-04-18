Electrical & Automation Manager at Cyient!
2025-04-18
Do you have extensive experience in electrical engineering or automation and want to develop your leadership skills? Or do you already have experience in a managerial role and are attracted by the opportunity to build a team of senior engineers? Here, you will have the chance to combine leadership with exciting and technically challenging projects, both locally and internationally, where you play a central role in delivering advanced solutions!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Cyient is a global engineering consulting company that works with innovative and technologically advanced solutions for clients in the power plant industry, process industry, pharmaceutical industry, and several other sectors. They offer both challenging work assignments and a work environment where you can grow together with competent colleagues - both locally and globally.
Cyient is expanding its operations in Karlstad and is now looking for a responsible manager for the discipline of electrical engineering and automation. In this role, you will have the opportunity to combine leadership with technical expertise. In addition to leading the team forward, you will also have an active role in projects, either as a project manager or lead engineer.
You are offered
• A part of a global expert organization with international career opportunities
• Opportunity to develop your leadership skills and working with challenging projects with a variety of clients across multiple industries
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Responsible for personnel management and ensure engagement and well-being of your team
• Leading, planning and coordinating your team in engineering activities in multidisciplinary projects
• Manage and report on the quality, schedule, and cost of the engineering discipline
• Engage in technical discussions with customers
• Review, oversee and creating construction drawings and other technical documentation
• Support both the project delivery and sales teams
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering or Automation
• At least 5 years of experience in electrical engineering or automation
• Proficiency with engineering tools in the Electrical or automation discipline
• Deep technical knowledge within electrical engineering & automation and understanding of standards, regulations, and directives in the discipline
• Experience in industrial plant engineering projects
• Are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish language skills are an advantage
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience in leadership roles
• Knowledge in plant engineering, power generation, power grids, or control systems
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful and respectful
• Stress tolerant and stable
• Goal oriented
• Orderly and Responsible
