Electrical Lead Engineer
2025-04-21
The Opportunity
You will be part of a dedicated and skilled team where you as a design engineer are accountable for order design and customer documentation for our projects. You will also have opportunities to improve our quality and cost footprint by contributing to the base design platform, our processes, and tools.
This is a varied and exciting role where you will work in close collaboration with colleagues, both junior and senior, locally, and globally. Our people truly are the foundation of everything we do and deliver to our customer. You will have the opportunity to see and test a major part of the hardware before it is shipped to the customer for installation and commissioning. Developing solutions for our customers all over the world and working on our market-leading technologies will challenge and enrich your work and your mind.
How You'll make an impact
In this role you will design control and relay protection system, electrical plant system and auxiliary equipment.
You will also design and integrate third party's systems.
Create drawings and product configurations.
Be the lead engineer in delivery projects, improvement projects, and tenders, ensuring quality and results.
You will lead and coordinate technical work in projects.
Constantly improving our solutions and develop new ideas.
Convert technical requirements into a validated design and ensure that customer requirements are fulfilled.
Work with our base design solutions and processes.
Your background
We are looking for an engaged and driven person who are true team player with a problem-solving oriented and structured mindset.
Proven experience from similar roles within electrical engineering
You are proactive, look for opportunities and take responsibility for the projects and the tasks you work on.
Knowledge of Electric Cad system. Zuken E3 and Engineering Base is a benefit.
Knowledge of calculation tools. ETAP is a benefit.
Knowledge of relay configuration.
You have a university degree in Electrical Engineering or similar work experience.
It is considered a big advantage if you have experience from FACTS, Substation, or infrastructure project.
Fluency in English is a must.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Don't delay apply today.
Recruiting manager Mahmood Sheidaee, mahmood.sheidaee@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager Mahmood Sheidaee, mahmood.sheidaee@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
