Electrical Engineering - Principal Engineer
Ecareer AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-04-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ecareer AB i Västerås
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Senior Technical Specialist - Electrical Engineering
Sweden | Full-time | Employment via Ecareer | Assignment with client
Do you want to take a leading technical role in complex electrical engineering projects? Ecareer is looking for a senior engineer with strong expertise in electrical design and power systems. The assignment is managed by Ecareer. The client will be disclosed later in the process.
About the Role
You will work on design, development, and technical leadership for advanced electrical systems. You will be responsible for technical decisions, quality assurance, and the coordination of complex engineering activities.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead electrical design in complex projects
• Drive and coordinate technical activities
• Ensure technical quality and compliance with applicable requirements
• Contribute to key technical decisions
• Support projects in resolving advanced technical challenges
We are looking for someone who has
• More than 5 years of experience in electrical design for transmission and distribution projects
• SvK AC competence (Swedish National Grid)
• Advanced experience with the CAD tool EPC ElMaster
• A structured and proactive technical approach with a focus on project budget and timelines
• Strong spoken and written English skills
• Swedish is considered an advantage
Practical Information
Location: Sweden Scope: Full-time Start: As soon as possible Employment: Via Ecareer
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7665071-1976163". Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Västerås C. (visa karta
)
722 12 VASTERAS Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9886247