Electrical Engineer to Nynas!

"We are a small team that have fun together as well as we have a close collaboration. We value each other!" The electrical department at Nynas is looking forward to welcome their new Engineer to the team. For this position, you are offered a working day consisting of a wide range of electrical activities that will strengthen your understanding and gives you valuable experience. If you are thrilled by this and the opportunity to work side by side with other technical disciplines in different investment projects at a refinery, don't hesitate to apply now!
Nynas is a different kind of oil company. Working together with their customers, they tap into the full potential of oil to help create valuable applications for end-users and society. Wherever you look, you will see products and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas' naphthenic oils and bitumen. They have made it their business to unlock oil's potential and provide value to our customers around the world.
Academic Work is on behalf of our client Nynas looking for an Electrical Engineer. You will work closely together with two senior colleagues in a highly engaged team, where you will be supporting them with the ongoing and new projects during 2024. The projects you will be involved in are small to medium scale for the Low Voltage network in Nynäshamn Site. This is a great opportunity to further develop your skills within electrical engineering and projects and you will get both training and on site technical support.
You are offered
• A proper and thorough introduction and continuous training
• A position that will advance your knowledge within the electrical field in a unique working environment
• A position that lets you see what you are building and designing in the refinery
This is a consultant assignment, where you will be employed at Academic Work and work as a consultant at Nynas full-time. The ambition is for the collaboration to be long-term. Read more about what it means to be a consultant here.
Work tasks
• You will work with projects from start to finish and get the opportunity to see the actual outcome of your work in the field. Furthermore, you will mostly work independently with your projects at the department and some of your working activities will include:
• Participate in project meetings and communicate with the other disciplines to ensure project deliverables.
• Making/revise single line diagrams (LV)
• Implementation of Electrical Heat Tracing system (system calculation provided by vendor)
• Cabling, Cable Sizing & calculations
• Lighting and earthing layout and calculation
• Making / revise Wiring Diagram and Schematic Diagram (LV)
• Electrical equipment and cable routing layout
• Supervise electrical installation during construction phase
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering
• Experience from working with small projects and experience with all of the project phases.
• Communicate fluently in English in both speech and writing as daily documentation and communication is in English.
• Is a Swedish citizen or has a valid work permit for at least one year, and has the opportunity to work from the refinery in Nynäshamn full-time, Monday - Friday.
• You have experience using the software tool AutoCad.
It is meritorious if you
• Have experience from Oil & gas-, or process industries
• Can communicate in Swedish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
• Business-oriented
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
