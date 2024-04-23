Electrical Engineer for testing of HV substations and relay protections.
Profession: Electrical Engineer.
Position: Engineer specializing in electrical testing of high voltage substations and relay protections.
Description of the skills and activities:
Knowledge in configuration and testing of protection relays of different brands and models (Siemens, ABB, SEL, GE, Schnider, Basler, Micom).
Knowledge in primary testing for High voltage equipment like Circuit Breakers, disconnector switches, Curren Transformer. Voltage Transformer, Power transformers.
Knowledge to use ETAP software for coordination of protection and studies.
Knowledge in control and protection scheme design.
Knowledge in operation of HV Switchgears.
Knowledge in operation of MV Switchgears.
Knowledge in operation of LV Switchgears.
Knowledge in electrical test for HV and MV power cables.
Knowledge in test for grounding systems (step and touch contact).
Knowledge in electrical design for electrical systems.
Knowledge in operation and commissioning for power plants (combined cycle, hydraulic, wind and solar).
Knowledge in H2 plants.
