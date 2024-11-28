Electrical Engineer
1. Participated in part of the electrical implementation process of the project, including design and selection, BOM construction, electrical principle drawing, program writing, site debugging, acceptance and quality assurance;
2. Participate in and manage electrical outsourcing supplier implementation projects;
3. Identify and solve various problems in the design and debugging of electrical hardware and software;
4. Complete technical document summary and archiving;
5. Strong organization, coordination, execution, communication and interpersonal skills, and a good sense of customer service;
6. Have initiative and strong learning ability, can complete other work arranged by the company.
Job Requirements:
1. Full-time bachelor degree or above is preferred, electrical, automation and other related majors are preferred;
2. years or above experience in body in white welding wire body or non-standard automation wire body debugging, understanding hardware related technologies, skilled use of TIA or FT platform software, excellent graduates can also;
3. Some of the following skills are preferred: familiar with one or more joint venture brand welding electrical standards (Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, SAIC Volkswagen, etc.), able to use a computer language, understand network architecture and protocols, work experience related to MES and other upper debugging, good English listening and speaking ability;
4. Have strong logical thinking ability, good language expression, communication and organization skills, skilled use of office automation software;
5. Have a team spirit of cooperation, maintain a good working condition under pressure, and successfully complete the task;
6. Can adapt to long-term business trips.
