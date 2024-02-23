Electrical engineer
2024-02-23
We are looking for individuals who has:
o A strong electrical engineering background.
o Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
o Professional and self-motivated Team player.
o Happy to challenge assumptions and generate imaginative and innovative ideas.
o Conversant with standard software packages i.e. Teamcenter and Microsoft Office.
o Working expiries in some of tools, Comos/Autocad/E-plan etc.
o Have knowledge or familiar with Hazardous area and Intrinsically circuit calculation (preferable).
o Have knowledge or familiar about components installed in Hazardous area (preferable).
o Have knowledge or familiar with different standards, IEC/IECEx/UL/CSA ect (preferable).
Assignment Description and Requirements
As a Electrical Design System Engineer you will together with your colleagues be responsible for developing electrical design solutions for both new and existing platforms. This means that you will define solutions based on the electrical architecture mechanisms in a fully distributed electrical system. You will participate in the overall system design process to help manage, resolve and balance conflicting requirements. You will work with other electrical engineers & designers to lead and coordinate solutions across platforms and will work in close collaboration with the test group to ensure that requirements are testable and work as intended.
Main responsibilities
• Define solutions based on the electrical architecture mechanisms in a fully distributed electrical system. Create Schematics together with other system engineers.
• Perform investigations and generate concepts on subsystem and architecture level to reach reliability, cost and performance in the electrical system
• Be part of team efforts to develop solutions cross platforms.
Your Required qualifications:
• BSc/MSc in Electrical & Electronic engineering.
• Experience in HW electrical system design.
• Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Preferred experience:
• Power distribution system development.
• Power electronics - HV and LV design experience
• Creating/Drafting system designs/schematics
• Grounding system development.
• Vehicle electrical architecture development.
