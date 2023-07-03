Electrical engineer
2023-07-03
We are now looking for an electrical engineer for assignments in Östergötland. You work together with multi-disciplined engineering team.
At work, you are responsible for the design and the planning of your wide array of tasks.
You are involved in designing low, medium and high voltage solutions for both current and future customers.
Front end electrical engineering solutions to shape a more green future, realizing the heat pump process and performance
How You'll Make an Impact:
You are highly involved in the hands-on development of our product.
Contributing to product development strategies and road maps
Work with our customers and the project execution team to provide state of the art solutions to fit their needs.
You will be coaching, communicating, educating your surroundings within your line of work.
A clear understanding and interest in your colleagues needs and endeavours is essential to create a dynamic and effective team of engineers.
What You Bring:
You are eager to learn.
Willing to teach others.
A positive mindset.
Enjoy the close collaboration with other disciplines and team based project set-up.
You plan your own work, able to keep different tasks within different areas progressing.
You have a sense of quality in your deliverables to internal and external customers.
Fluency in Swedish
Together Tech for sustainability
We believe in empowering our employees to lead the way in the tech and engineering industry. Join us in our mission to create products and digital solutions that make a positive impact on the world!
To learn more about us, please visit our website www.togethertech.com.
(http://www.togethertech.com/)
