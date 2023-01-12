Electrical Design Manager Construction- Low voltage
Novo Energy Production AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house engineering, procurement, and construction management team (EPCM) early on! Are you a self-driven and technically competent leader with long experience driving large, innovative, challenging projects with high demands? Then the Electric Design Manager role is the place for you to prosper.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
What You Will Do
You will build and lead a team of Electrical Engineers responsible of managing consultants that will develop the Low Voltage and IT design drawings to operate our facility. Your team will implement the schedule requirements, and budget for the execution of these responsibilities. And you will be responsible of tracking these deliverables and maintaining the executive team informed.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
-
Developing the structure, processes and expectation for the Electrical Design team in charge of the low voltage and IT infrastructure deliverables.
-
Preparation or reviewing of electrical equipment load schedules, to size and design the electrical equipment.
-
Gathering the electrical design requirements from the different disciplines.
-
Coordinating between electrical design and other discipline designs including the review and approval of associated layout and electrical drawings.
-
Creation or reviewing of SLDs, schematics, electrical design procedures, electrical design specifications and associated typical drawings in line with Northvolt Technical Specifications.
-
Technical support to procurement and construction.
-
Client representative during the SAT/commissioning of the electrical switchgear.
-
Creation of the electrical operational procedures.
-
Handover of the electrical plant to the Electrical Operations & Maintenance manager.
Your Background
-
Bachelors or Master's in Electrical engineering.
-
Minimum of 8 years experience in electrical design/engineering for heavy industrial, manufacturing or process facilities such as pharmaceutical, data centers, oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage manufacturing, etc.
-
Experience with design, installation and/or commissioning in the field of LV and/or IT network and associated control and protection system.
-
Experience in leading design work from concept stage to issue for construction drawings.
-
Good theoretical basis for electrical calculations (sizing of cables, transformers, PFC, motor starting, load studies, load flows, short circuit calculations, harmonic studies and earth grid designs).
-
Fluency in English. Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://novocareers.jobylon.com/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
7337734