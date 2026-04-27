Electrical Design Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
In this assignment, you will work with electrical design for machines in an engineering environment where structured design and compliance are both central. You will help create solutions that need to meet functional needs as well as CE-marking requirements and relevant standards for machine electrical design. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy combining hands-on design work in ePlan with quality-focused engineering.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and update electrical designs for machines.
You will work in ePlan to create and maintain electrical design documentation.
You will help ensure that designs meet CE-marking requirements and applicable standards for electrical design in machines.
You will collaborate closely with colleagues while also taking ownership of your own activities and driving them forward.
RequirementsFamiliarity or proficiency with electrical design activities for machines
Familiarity or proficiency with ePlan as a CAD tool
Familiarity or proficiency with CE-marking requirements and standards for electrical design for machines
Professional working proficiency in English
A team-oriented way of working
A driven and curious mindset, with the ability to take responsibility and work independently when needed
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7643144-1968997". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9878307