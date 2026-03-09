Electrical Design Engineer

Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund
2026-03-09


We are looking a Swedish speaking experienced Senior Electrical Designer to support an ongoing digitalization and automation project for a global manufacturing company in Lund.
Start ASAP, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
The consultant will work closely with engineering, automation, and project management teams to modernize existing systems and support the design of new digital solutions. The focus is on component selection, electrical design, and integration.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and update electrical schematics, wiring diagrams, and layout drawings.

Evaluate and select components for cabinets, field equipment, and automation interfaces.

Support design and integration of PLC systems

Collaborate with automation engineers on I/O lists, network architecture, and system layout.

Ensure compliance with electrical standards and industrial safety requirements.

Participate in design reviews, risk assessments, and documentation updates.

Requirements

At least 5 years of experience working hands on with electrical design for industrial machines

Functional safety, safety systems, EMC, EPLAN

Fluent in Swedish, both speaking and writing

Meritorious

Siemens Tia Portal and/or Rockwell

This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is ASAP , 7 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-19
