Electrical Design Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2024-04-10
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who We Are:
At Electrical Design, we specialize in creating schematic and logic designs for complete electrical and communication systems. Our approach involves splitting responsibilities by system across four teams, allowing each team member to contribute to all projects and phases from concept to model year updates. Within these teams, individuals take on primary responsibilities for specific systems, fostering networking opportunities with different component owners and facilitating the exchange of best practices and lessons learned. While each team member has distinct responsibilities, we operate as a unified team, balancing work both within and between teams.
What You'll Do:
As an Electrical Design Engineer, your role will encompass various responsibilities related to your assigned systems. From ensuring the quality of input to implementation, dimensioning, and verification, you'll play a crucial role in the development process. We encourage proactive engagement with component owners to stay informed about upcoming developments. Additionally, you'll have opportunities to participate in testing the complete car alongside test engineers and collaborate with harness engineers to observe the final results of your work during local builds. This hands-on approach ensures that you gain a comprehensive understanding of the entire development process and contribute to delivering high-quality products.
Who You Are:
We're seeking candidates with a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Physics, or similar fields. While experience in electrical design for the automotive industry is advantageous, attention to detail and a commitment to quality are essential qualities we're looking for. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is necessary, as is the ability to proactively seek information across the R&D organization. As a self-driven individual, you should be motivated to meet delivery targets and invest in your own development. If you thrive in a dynamic environment and are energized by working on rapidly evolving products, we encourage you to apply. Ersättning
