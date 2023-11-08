Electrical Design Engineer
2023-11-08
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are almost 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
AFRY's Business Area Food & Pharma is represented in five countries and together we have broad competence, primarily within the Food & Life Science sector. We are working in different countries, to help our customers readjust to a sustainable future and new demands, that in the long run will improve people's health and standard of living!
At AFRY, we foster a friendly, open and inclusive culture, where we want everyone to feel comfortable bringing their whole self to the table. We believe in the power of differences and collaboration. We share ideas and knowledge, challenge and support each other and try to bring out the best in each other.
We understand the importance of a healthy work-life balance and offer a competitive benefit package when it comes to pension solutions, vacation, wellness contributions, parental leave, social activities (membership in Club AFRY) for our employees, beneficially priced cabins and much more. Of course, we have collective agreements.
Do you have experience from electrical engineering and maybe even from the food and life science industry? Read on - this might be a new challenge for you!
Within our business area Food, we are a devoted team, working together with our customers around the globe. We help our customers readjust to a sustainable future and new demands and our projects vary from greenfield to brownfield. We are a team of curious Project Leaders, Process Engineers, Automation Engineers and of course Electrical Design Engineers. Our customers appreciate our excellence within the food segment and we are trusted a variety of interesting projects, where you get the chance to grow.
As Electrical Design Engineer you will be a part of our project teams, from early start to inspected installation. You will participate or lead the initial discussions concerning the electrical system when a new process shall be designed. You collaborate with suppliers, write RFQs and receive tenders for installation. You design the system in Eplan and follow up and inspect the sub supply in order to deliver upon agreed quality. We work close together within the electrical team as well as cross functional. There will be possibilities to grow and develop in our team.
Read more about what kind of projects we do in our team:
Build a new dairy
Build or streamline a production process
Pre-studies - to propose and assess if and how projects above should be implemented
We have a well-defined quality system and project methodology, that gives us the opportunity to offer our customers a complete application solution, including test, commissioning, quality assurance and documentation. We work according to standards and guidelines such as; ISA S88, ISA S95 and GAMP.
This role is based at AFRY's Malmö office, but will include some travelling.
We believe in the power of differences. As a part of our team, you will experience a work environment, where freedom and responsibility are key words.
Qualifications
We are looking for a new colleague, with knowledge and experience from electrical engineering, eager to take the next step together with us!
Here's the kind of experience and competences we think you bring with you:
3+ years experience from electrical engineering
It is great if you have experience from working as an Electrician
Knowledge and experience from Eplan P8. Knowledge of other electrical systems is a merit
Experience from the process industry, and it is really great if it is from the food and pharma industry
Fluency in English and Swedish, written and spoken
B-drivers license, since shorter and longer travels will be part of the work
To thrive in the role, you need to be a self-starter with a great drive and good communication skills. You build trust and relationships, understand the client's needs and create the right solution in each project. You are structured and have the ability to take the big picture into consideration without losing track of the result and project delivery. It comes natural to you to adjust to new pre-conditions.
Last by not least, you bring some good vibes into our team and value team work - just like us!
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer, with sustainability at heart!
Could this be your next challenge? Apply - We look forward to it!
Last day of application 2023-12-03. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Henric Persson
Section Manager Food Digitalizationhenric.persson@afry.com
Jenny Andreasson
Talent Acquisition Partner jenny.andreasson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
