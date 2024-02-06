Electrical Design Engineer - Fire & Security
2024-02-06
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for an Electrical Design Engineer within fire & security systems to join our Facility & EPC team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do
The Fire Alarm and Security Systems not only ensure the safety of all the personal in the facility, as well as the property itself, but also attend to the habitability requirements of the building regarding fire protection. As a Design Engineer, you will be responsible of managing consultants that will develop the Fire Alarm and Security Systems to operate our facility. Your team will implement the schedule requirements and budget for the execution of these responsibilities. You will also be responsible of tracking these deliverables and maintaining the executive team informed.
Your responsibilities will include:
-
Responsible for design review of equipment datasheets, specifications, cabling and piping schedule, layouts, details, loop and connection diagrams.
-
Review system architecture sizing and functionality, including power supplies, detection and signaling devices, control center, evacuation strategy and security conformity.
-
Gather requirements and coordinate with other disciplines for the communication and interactions with mechanical, ventilation, lifts, BMS, telecommunications and electrical systems. Ensure the seamless development of the systems in coordination with other building services and architectural disciplines.
-
Ensure compliance with local and international standards and regulations. Partake on the processes with the contractors and relevant authorities for fire protection building permits to meet the project's schedules.
-
Being responsible electrical design engineer for fire alarm and security, support design contractors, and ensure quality assurance of engineering activities.
-
Provide technical support to planning, construction, commissioning teams, and work towards successful handover of design documentation.
Skills & Requirements
-
Bachelors or Master's in Electrical engineering.
-
Minimum of 8 years of experience in design/engineering for heavy industrial, manufacturing or process facilities such as pharmaceutical, data centers, oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage manufacturing, etc.
-
Experience with design, installation and/or commissioning in the field of fire alarm systems, access control, CCTV, telecommunications and building automation.
-
Experience in leading design work from concept stage to issue for construction drawings.
-
Good knowledge on relevant local and international regulations such as SBF, SIS, CEN/CENELEC as well as applicable electrical codes.
-
Fluency in English. Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
