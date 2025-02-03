Electrical Construction Manager Progressiv AB
2025-02-03
Join Our Team and Lead Electrical Excellence Across Europe!
Are you an experienced leader in Electrical Construction looking for your next challenge? Progressiv AB is seeking a highly skilled Electrical Construction Manager to oversee large-scale industrial projects across Europe. If you're passionate about engineering and project management, we want to hear from you!
What You'll Bring
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering.
Experience:
15-20 years in site/construction supervision and management.
10-15 years on major industrial projects (Metals, Mining, or Oil & Gas preferred).
Key Skills:
Strong leadership, communication, and coordination abilities.
Expertise in electrical substations, MV, LV, I&C, and telecom infrastructure.
Language: Proficiency in English (C1/C2 level).
Regulations: Familiarity with Swedish codes and standards.
Work Eligibility: Must have European citizenship or a valid work visa for Europe.
Your Responsibilities
Oversee all electrical construction activities from initiation to commissioning.
Manage project schedules, budgets, and ensure milestone achievements.
Lead diverse teams and coordinate with engineering offices.
Ensure strict compliance with quality, safety, and environmental standards.
Report progress and drive the successful delivery of high-profile projects.
Why Progressiv AB?
At Progressiv AB, we value expertise, innovation, and teamwork. You'll have the opportunity to contribute to transformative projects in some of Europe's most dynamic industries.
Exciting Challenges | Career Growth | Impactful Projects
Apply now and be part of a team that builds the future of industrial electrical infrastructure!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
