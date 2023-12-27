Electrical Architect
2023-12-27
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
As a part of the Electromobility function, you'll get the opportunity to bring your expertise to accelerate our journey and help create exciting next - generation technologies with a global reach. Today electromobility is one of the main development areas within Volvo Group, with a mission to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. The importance of the work we do can be seen everyday across the globe where our trucks, buses, engineers, and construction equipment make modern life possible.
The Team
Today electromobility is growing rapidly and we are therefore looking for an Electrical Architect to join our Battery Management System team in the journey of creating innovative design and smart solutions for the electrical system in batteries. We are today working in a cross functional team with knowledge within the areas of Functional safety, Cyber security, and Battery function design.
The Role
In this role, you will work together with your colleagues to specifying and developing complete battery design and functions. As Electrical Architect you will be responsible for the electrical safety and architecture of the high energy batteries that are used in the heavy-duty electric vehicles, machines, and fuel cell systems. You will make sure that the battery system fulfills all relevant electrical standards and regulations, including Electromagnetic compatibility, and electrical safety. This role requires a broad understanding of electrical architecture which includes both 800V traction voltage components, low voltage harnesses, communication topology and a holistic understanding of the application/vehicle. You will also be working closely with the EDS and Wiring team to design electrical components and systems and support other Energy Storage System (ESS) teams in topics related to electrical design.
Who are you?
To be able to fully enjoy this position you should be ambitious, energetic, analytic, and communicative. For you it comes naturally to have a structured way of working in a collaborative environment where it is easy for other engineers to participate and contribute to the development process.
As a person you are a team player, and a problem solver, who takes the initiative to drive things forward and make decisions. It is important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment with a lot of collaboration with people in different teams while discussing and developing design as well as testing.
To succeed in this role, you need
Master or Bachelor of science in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or similar combined with minimum five years of relevant working experience, in areas such as those listed below.
* Electric system/wiring design
* Electrical safety regulations
* EMC regulations and/or testing
* Battery design best practices and diagnosis
Meritorious, if you have
* Experience in battery systems
* Experience from the automotive industry, especially electrified vehicles
* Knowledge in Functional Safety and ISO-26262
* Experience in DFMEA, 8D, FTA and system diagnosis
* Experience in system testing
Why Electromobility at Volvo Group Truck Technology?
Here, you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment, allowing us to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Do you want to be a part of this highly innovative environment of electrified vehicles?Are you curious and have some questions?
Contact;
Manager: Fredrik Fürst, fredrik.furst@volvo.com
Last application date is 17/1 - 24
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
