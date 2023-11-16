Electric safety coordinator with focus on HW to Volvo Electromobility
Are you a looking for an exciting new position with focus on sustainability? Then this might be the right opportunity for you!
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together toward a clean future? Help us design sustainable transportation and design technology edge solutions. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting new technology with a global reach. With us you get the opportunity to grow and contribute to projects for new and sustainable solutions.
We are currently looking for a Safety coordinator verification engineer with experience of verification of power electric products. Does this sound like you? Do you want to be part of changing the future by creating transport solutions towards to a more sustainable environment?
The mission
The electrical vehicle development is growing rapidly and is creating exciting opportunities for us within Product Development. To meet the futures' demands we focus on developing new ways of testing and verifying in the most efficient way.
Verification of our products are done in very close co-operation with hardware and software development but also with the other related functions such as aftermarket and production.
Are you curious on how our products really works? Do you want to be a part of the development and implementation and coordinate safety related issues connected to verification as well as working with cutting edge new technology? Then this might be the opportunity for you!
We are looking for you who ...
are passionate for both electrical machinery and the future. Knowledgeable within integration and power electronics is required to be successful in this role. Someone who is curious of change when following the technical development.
We also believe that you are action- and result oriented and can prioritize your time in an effective way to accomplish your goals.
Furthermore, you have great communication skills and are a team player. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working. In an inspiring environment promoting innovation you will together with the team of highly skilled engineers get the opportunity to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
Requirements:
University degree in Engineering; Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical or equivalent
Experience of implementing and manage risk analyses with a focus on electrical safety
Experience of working with analog measuring sensors (current, voltage etc.)
Good knowledge of measurement technology and equipment
Meritorious:
B-Driver's license
Automotive experience and preferably from Electromobility
We believe that we create a competitive advantage by having a diverse team. It is the individuals in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes the difference. Do you want to contribute to the future and be a part of our team?
Are we a perfect match?
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Please don't hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions or want to know more about this role.
Hiring Manager
Mikael Hugosson
Group Manager Traction Voltage Verificationmikael.hugosson@volvo.com Så ansöker du
