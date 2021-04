Elecrochemical Engineer- Li-Ion batteries - Northab AB - Datajobb i Södertälje

Northab AB / Datajobb / Södertälje2021-04-07Northab is looking for Elecrochemical Engineer Li-Ion batteries on behalf of our clientYou will be deeply involved in the development of Li-Ion batteries, we are looking for an experienced electrochemical engineer. The main tasks are defining requirements on battery cells and taking an active part in discussions with battery suppliers.During Covid, work will be performed remotely and when the pandemic is over, flexibility can be arranged on-site and off-site.Please send your resume asapFor non-European citizens, work permits are requiredRequired competencesDegree in Electrochemical engineeringRequirements on Lithium-Ion batteriesExperience in battery supplier discussionsEnglish (in writing and speaking)We welcome your application...Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24Northab AB5677444