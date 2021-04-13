Ekonomi Assistent - Golden Leader AB - Ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
Ekonomi Assistent
Golden Leader AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Golden Leader AB i Stockholm
Detailed description of the position:
Responsible for recording company journals
Responsible for the development of monthly daily operating budget tables, and customized monthly budget tables with the business department
Responsible for submitting monthly reports to the head office
Responsible for handling company tax-related business
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29
Adress
Golden Leader AB
Årevägen 59
16265 Vällingby
Jobbnummer
5688691
Golden Leader AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Golden Leader AB i Stockholm
Detailed description of the position:
Responsible for recording company journals
Responsible for the development of monthly daily operating budget tables, and customized monthly budget tables with the business department
Responsible for submitting monthly reports to the head office
Responsible for handling company tax-related business
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29
Adress
Golden Leader AB
Årevägen 59
16265 Vällingby
Jobbnummer
5688691