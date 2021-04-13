Ekonomi Assistent - Golden Leader AB - Ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
Ekonomi Assistent
Golden Leader AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13

Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Golden Leader AB i Stockholm

Detailed description of the position:
Responsible for recording company journals
Responsible for the development of monthly daily operating budget tables, and customized monthly budget tables with the business department
Responsible for submitting monthly reports to the head office
Responsible for handling company tax-related business

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29

Adress
Golden Leader AB
Årevägen 59
16265 Vällingby

Jobbnummer
5688691

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Golden Leader AB:

 
Populära jobb
Souschef
#jobbjustnu
Verkstadsmedarbetare med känsla för ...
Specialistläkare/leg läkare till Ba ...
Vi söker Säljare till vårt kontor i ...
Universitetsadjunkt i filmproduktio ...
Senior/Customer Relationship Manage ...
Vik Behandlingsassistenet
Klara söker leg-ssk till ortopedavd ...
Clinical Research Associate-CRA
Skolsköterska
Supply Chain Coordinator to Samsung ...
Skolsköterska på 40 % till grundsko ...
Förskollärare
Vik Leg Sjuksköterska
Populära nyckelord
Saab
Marknadsföring
Jboss
Kalmar
Marketing
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Region Jämtland Härjedalen, Medicin ...
Key2Sales AB
Qallity AB
Lystera AB
Bank Of China (Luxembourg) S.A. Sto ...
Göteborgs kommun
Klara D AB
Despo Service AB
Region Uppsala
Stockholms kommun
Kontakta Vakanser.se