Ekonomi Assistent - Golden Leader AB - Ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm

Golden Leader AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm2021-04-13Detailed description of the position:Responsible for recording company journalsResponsible for the development of monthly daily operating budget tables, and customized monthly budget tables with the business departmentResponsible for submitting monthly reports to the head officeResponsible for handling company tax-related business2021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29Golden Leader ABÅrevägen 5916265 Vällingby5688691