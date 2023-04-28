EIC - Software Engineer
Please note we can only consider candidates currently located in Sweden.
Infinera has pioneered the technique of large scale photonic integration for decades. Our innovation has helped us win market share leadership making us a large part of daily life all around the world with our technology. Our Sales leaders are a vital part of what we do and will be key in the launch and growth of our new business/product, etc. Imagine being part of a team that is fundamentally changing the way people communicate, and the way they collaborate.
Have you ever wondered how streaming services like Netflix and Spotify are able to work?
Would you like to start your career by joining an innovative market leader?
Would you like to work in an international company with offices in Stockholm, Silicon Valley, Lisbon among others?
We are looking for Software Developers to be part of our Software team in Stockholm. We can now offer positions for recently graduated or beginner positions.
The teams develop and work in a continuous integration pipeline. We are striving for "clean code" and to have all unit tests running in our build pipeline before code is merged to master. We strive for fully automated test suites both on unit and system level. The software development is done in a Linux or Windows environment in close collaboration with the rest of the R&D organization. We work in cross-functional, agile teams with both senior and junior positions so that you have the chance to develop your skills with close contact and support from your team members. The teams have the freedom to adapt to Scrum or Kanban or a variant of other agile methods depending on what the team feels is most suitable.
You are eager to learn more about industry buzzwords such as packet switching, streaming, WDM, coherent multiplexing, ITU-T, IEEE, SDN, TCP/IP, Ethernet, OTN, clean code and refactoring. Several teams within our Embedded Software department are looking for new team members. We program in Embedded C/C++ for our embedded systems, Python for test automation and Java for our Network Management Software. Your personal preferences are of great interest when selecting a team.
Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or equivalent education
Knowledge about Object-Oriented principles and strive for clean code
Structured and thorough with analytical and troubleshooting skills
Highly motivated team player
Knowledge of Embedded C/C++ and/or Python
English, written and spoken
We Offer:
Participation in dynamic, complex and technology driven projects in multicultural, international R&D organization
Competitive salary and benefit package
Short product development cycles, real results of your work, you will see how it affects our products and sales.
Friendly and helpful environment, social events, pleasant office space in Marievik, Stockholm
Infinera is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Infinera complies with all applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment.
