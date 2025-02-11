EHS Coordinator
2025-02-11
We are seeking an EHS Coordinator to ensure that our work environment is in accordance with the legal requirements and guidelines of our company. The role is a hands-on position where you run and develop the processes of Xylem 's systematic work environment.
As a coordinator, you are expected to work independently but also support and coach our managers and leaders in raising the work environment and ensuring a good safety culture. You will cover various of sites outspread in Sweden making sure our standards and goals are implemented and followed.
This role requires 30-40% travel within Sweden.
Key Responsibilities:
• Operate as a safety professional and provide technical advice and support to the management and employees
• Support implementation of the EHS Strategy and targets based on segment and corporate demands
• Operate as the Chemical Manager with duties to include the revision of existing chemicals and proposals for structure and routines for creating synergies
• Support the development, establishment and strengthening of the Swedish Integrated Management System (IMS)
• Workflow of incidents reported in EHS IT Reporting Tool to include report creation, investigation, correct actions, lessons learned, closure and distribution as required
• Execute the Country Annual Inspection Program and ensure that all actions are closed in a timely manner
• Support ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 internal and external audits to include follow-up and closure of EHS related non-conformities, observations, and areas for improvement
• Support the annual review of all risk assessments and operating instructions
• Support the effective implementation of EHS programs and safety campaigns
• Operate as EHS role model and carry out safety training, coaching for non-EHS co-workers
Qualifications:
• A few years of experience in related field
• Understanding of 5 WHY's and Fishbone incident investigation techniques
• Experience with EHS IT Reporting Tool use
• Knowledge of ISO 14001:2015 and 45001:2018
• Technical background eg. Mechanical, Electrical/Electronic or Technician
• Experience in teaching and training
• Accident/Incident Lead Investigator certificate is beneficial
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
Characteristics:
We are looking for a person with good time management skills and quality focus mindset. You're great at figuring out solutions quickly and effectively, especially when faced with challenges.
You are hands-on and you enjoy working in a dynamic work environment. You have a natural ability to engage with others and take charge when needed.
We believe you work well with others, listen carefully, and contribute positively to team efforts.
You're always looking for better ways to do things, and you take responsibility for delivering quality results on time.
Everyone's equal value
We want people, regardless of skin color, age, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity, to feel at home, not just at Xylem, but everywhere in the world. For us, diversity, equality, and inclusion mean more than just a policy or a set of methods. Diversity, equality, and inclusion are fundamental parts of our corporate culture and a key to long-term growth.
Feel free to visit us at https://www.xylem.com/sv-se/
Application
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process if we find the right candidate.
If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact Recruiter Leila Sayyad, Leila.sayyad@xylem.com
