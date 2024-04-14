EE&SW Solution Leader
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At GTT Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Who are we?
Solution Architecture is a diverse and passionate team based in Gothenburg and part of the Portfolio Management and Electrical & Electronics Architecture organization. We explore and find solutions! To do so we work together with the cross-functional teams to translate the stakeholder needs into EE&SW embedded systems solutions.
What will you do?
As an EE&SW Solution Leader you have a holistic view and system responsibility over a complete vehicle segment or technology area from an electrical, electronics and SW perspective.
In this position you will also:
Be a key speaking partner with our stakeholders to clarify and negotiate the requirements based on the business needs and foreseen technical impacts on the onboard systems (HW and SW).
Lead early-phase investigations to define concepts and working directions with the concerned domain experts, developers, and architects focusing on the key interfaces, functional allocation, long lead time HW and SW developments.
Secure the development of competitive system solutions while striving for the best trade-off between the business needs, our design and platform strategies, lead time, cost aspects and technical constraints.
Be a reference when it comes to the current solutions across platforms and projects as well as ongoing and future developments for the given vehicle segment or technology area, including the relevant regulations, standards, and technologies.
Provide guidance to the teams throughout GTT developing EE&SW system concepts and solutions, while clarifying the requirements and consolidating a positive business case focusing.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you have a solid experience in electrical, electronics and SW embedded systems in the automotive industry, preferably towards commercial vehicles. You understand the basics of a distributed system and are up to date with the latest automotive standards and technologies.
You have been in a technical leadership position, successfully demonstrating your ability to navigate through a global organization, to manage stakeholders, and to lead global engineering teams in addressing multi-dimensional problems.
You can articulate and simplify complex engineering issues, formalizing technical assumptions and finding a path towards a solution. More importantly you are able see the big picture while being able to deep dive in some technical details.
On a personal level, we believe you are an energetic person that enjoys the social aspect being in contact with colleagues and stakeholders. We want to have fun at work and a good work environment is important to us!
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Want to know more about this job?
Please contact me: Gilles Goumy, Manager EE&SW Solution Architecture, at: gilles.goumy@volvo.com
Last application date is April 21, 2024.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
