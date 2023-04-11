Editor/Writer to Electrolux
JOB DESCRIPTION:
We are looking for a candidate with native-level writing and editing skills in English. The candidate will support initiatives from the Global HR & Employer Branding area, which focuses on areas including learning, culture, talent acquisition, wellbeing, rewards and recognition, and processes and tools. You must be able to attend planning and strategy meetings and thereafter work independently to gather the appropriate information to develop articles for internal communication and social media posts. Work will include original writing as well as constant copy-editing support for writing generated within the department.
Responsibilities: Create new content and manage when and how to re-surface prior work during relevant projects. Help the team craft and refine ideas, cultivate sources, report and write articles on a daily basis. Edit and maintain content on intranet and SharePoint information sites. Contribute to social media content production, particularly Instagram and LinkedIn. Collaborates closely with the editors of other departments. Manage pitching stories to multiple channels. Create and distribute emails and newsletters. Create of PowerPoint presentations. Edit (basic level) video content (such as cutting three minutes out of a video or changing a title) mostly to fit it to stories or other content. Follow up KPIs and help content reach the goals established.
IDEAL CANDIDATE:
Strong editorial background and proofreading skills.
Experience adhering to editorial and technical style guides
Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken
Comfortable with frequent cross-functional and senior management contact
Ability to exert indirect authority to deliver results
English at native level is a must.
Ability to manage images
Experience with digital editorial publishing systems (CMS) and intranets
Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite is a plus
Good to have
Experience in SharePoint, and adobe suite.
Portfolio, or examples of texts worked on. Max 1 A4 page and if work with social media content, that can be submitted.
ABOUT THE CLIENT COMPANY:
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. They reinvent lifetime taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations.
EMPLOYMENT:
This is a consulting assignment meaning you will be employed by Friday for 12 months with possibility of extension.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time
Start date: Immediately with regard of notice period
Location: Franzéngatan 6, 112 51 Stockholm
Point of contact: Mattias Isik, Mattias@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as apply continuous selection of candidates and the position may be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who either are at the beginning of their career or soon graduating from university within the IT/Tech field.
