Economichef (Head of Accounts)
2023-01-29
Global health problem:
Over 10 million people contract tuberculosis (TB) every year. Although most people can be cured if they receive the early and correct antibiotic treatment, TB still remains a major cause of death in the world. One of the reasons for such high mortality is the lack of rapid diagnostic test that can provide reliable results at the entry-level clinics or primary health centres. Poor diagnosis leads to ineffective treatment, which results in improper cure.
EMPE Diagnostics is developing a combinatorial DNA-test in a simplified manner to identify TB causing bacteria and the resistant genes. EMPE's test kits can produce visual results in 3 hours, directly from patients' samples, even at low/medium resource clinics because it does not require any expensive instruments. EMPE could help millions of people around the world, who are at risk of developing the deadly TB infections, by aiding correct diagnosis to help the clinicians to choose necessary and effective antibiotics.
The EMPE Group:
EMPE group consists of EMPE Diagnostics AB (EMPE Sweden), situated at Karolinska Institutet Science Park in Stockholm, and EMPE Diagnostics Private Limited (EMPE India) based in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, India.
• EMPE Sweden: Headquarters and R & D unit, where we have a team of 10 people.
• EMPE India: Global production centre, which is responsible for production, sales and logistics, which is managed by a team of 30 people.
We plan for market entry during summer 2023. The operations in both the sites are expected to expand significantly when the sale begins.
We are looking for Head of Accounts
We are looking for the Head of Accounts (financial manager) to join our team at EMPE Sweden. The work includes being responsible for various financial functions, cost follow-up, supportive in HR, and general administration, as follows:
Mandatory Requirements
• Good fluency in both English and Swedish is mandatory
• Swedish permanent residency or permit to work in Sweden
• Experience as financial manager or chief of accounts
• Capability in book-keeping, accounting, controlling, compliance, etc.
• Knowledge in handling foreign investments and working with foreign subsidiaries
• Familiarity in fundraising and budget planning are advantageous
Personal profile
• Well structured, friendly and team player
• Flexibility to manage employees from different cultures in different time zones.
• Flexibility
The work is based in the Headquarters, situated at Karolinska Institute Science Park, Solna, Stockholm. The Head of Accounts reports to the CEO/Chairman.
Joining date
Join us ASAP, to solve an alarming global health challenge.
Contact:
Contact for more information and /or send your application to careers@empediagnostics.com
