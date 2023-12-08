Early Management Master Pillar Leader
2023-12-08
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job summary
The Packaging Solutions organisation drives product and portfolio solutions as well as manages supply chain for packaging and additional materials, to sustainably deliver on our company's business ambitions.
We are now looking for an Early Management Master Pillar Leader who will be responsible for driving continuous evolution of the Early Management approach across the industrial base and global engineering. You will be part of a global team on a mission to drive zero losses through consistent and systematic application of World Class Manufacturing approach.
The role is based in Lund and is part of the Integrated Supply Chain function, reporting to the WCM & Quality Director Supply Chain.
What you will do
You will take the leadership of EM Master Pillar to drive zero loss ambition, loss intelligence and ownership of the methodology and tools. You will work with other WCM Master Pillars, the factories/regions and with the central project/engineering teams to continuously improve the effectiveness of equipment and products.
Main responsibilities:
Lead the global EM Master Pillar network
Deploy global losses related to development and implementation processes and drive improvements
Participate in projects maturity evaluation to support tollgate decisions in governance forums
Define and follow up Vertical Startup standards and achievement
Perform WCM audits as independent auditor
Drive creation and follow up of EM systems
Deliver trainings of EM methodologies and tools
Drive good practice sharing across the factories
Lead/participate in global projects and programs
We believe you have
You have a projects/maintenance background with at least 5-7 years of working experience in factory operations. You are knowledgeable and skilled in EM Pillar methodology application and have a strong understanding of WCM, preferably having lead the EM Pillar. You have a very good command in English, both written and verbal.
We are looking for a result oriented, engaged, collaborative and analytical candidate with a passion for excellence and teamwork. Your drive, strong communication skills, engagement, and stakeholder management skills combined with your desire to deliver excellence in maintenance performance is highly desired.
We offer you
Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drives visible results
Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, please send your CV to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
