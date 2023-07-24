Early Careers Program Manager to H&M Group
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about connecting the best talents from the best universities to the right business roles? Do you have cross-functional HR experience and are looking for a new opportunity to accelerate your growth? We have a one-of-a-kind opportunity for you! The Early Careers team is here to enable a diverse & future proof talent pipeline to the H&M Group, by creating and deploying a strategic approach to hire and develop early-career professionals across the globe.
We are now looking for an Program Manager to Early Careers.
Job Description
As Early Career Program Manager you will play a key role in our transformation journey, by enabling us to attract, recruit and develop future key future-proof critical competences linked to our business goals across the H&M Group.
Your mission will be to drive and develop our H&M Group Trainee Program as well as to be the first line of contact for the Trainees. You will partner with HR and Business stakeholders across the globe to drive the design, execution and success of the Trainee Program and its specialized tracks. You will support the engagement and relationship strategy with university and other young professional institutions that support the H&M Group long-term strategic ambitions.
Drive and execute the identification of key business competencies needed for future business success across all H&M Group Brands, Functions and Regions, collaborating with business and HR to gather needs and define the Trainee Program specialized tracks.
Design and drive the process and additional resources dedicated to the H&M Group Trainee Program recruitment cycle. Managing the full process from employer branding, advertising, attraction, applicant management, collaboration with our external assessment providers, candidate communication and follow up.
Set and execute the recruitment marketing and employer branding strategy on how to attract and recruit the selected target groups on a global talent market, in collaboration with employer branding colleagues.
Drive the learning & development plan for Business Stakeholders involved in the H&M Group Trainee Program, coordinating the execution of leadership skills and coaching skills development.
Drive the design, coordination and execution of the program onboarding and introduction weeks of new Trainees, partnering with the L&D internal team and external suppliers.
Act as a Talent manager, enabling the systematic attraction, identification, development, engagement, retention, and deployment of those individuals joining the H&M Group Trainee Program.
Support and drive the execution of Relationship & Engagement strategy with universities and other young professional institutions.
Act as strategic and operational support within Early Careers for different stakeholders within the H&M Group, including the HR leadership team (centrally and regionally) and business leaders.
Qualifications
We believe you have/are:
You are a great communicator and leader, with the ability to bring strategy into execution. You have the ability to act, learn and adapt in an agile and fast-moving environment. You bring a high level of learning agility and business partnering, to learn from feedback and mistakes, and constantly improve ways of work and collaboration.
You bring future trends and external insights into the development of your function to ensure we are in the forefront of how we enable and support.
Additionally, we see that you have:
Bachelor's or superior education within HR, Psychology, Business Management or equivalent in related subject area.
Relevant experience from working with L&D or Talent Management.
Strong leadership skills - you act as a role model who always lives and talks our H&M values.
Excellent communication skills and you are comfortable in taking decisions.
A high degree of curiosity to be able to understand and translate business needs into actions from an Early Careers perspective.
The ability to switch seamlessly between strategic and operational focus.
As a person we believe you are humble, curious and understand business needs by taking a holistic approach.
Experience with employee life-cycle processes such as development, career growth and talent management practices (performance process, succession process, competence mapping process etc.)
Experience from working with project management.
Proven experience from working with senior stakeholder management.
Availability to travel within different world regions when needed.
Fluent in English, both spoken and in writing.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm. In this position, you report to the Early Careers team manager in the Global Talent Center of Excellence at our People & Organizational Development function.
Do you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with your CV in English (no need for cover letter). We will interview ongoing so please send your application as soon as possible.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-04
E-post: raquel.reciolopez@hm.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
7982665