Early Career Program Transformation Leader
2024-11-07
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Our Excellerate Global Leadership Program will give you an outstanding opportunity to engage with commercial projects at a strategic and global level, rising up to challenges and becoming and developing as a leader.
As part of the Excellerate program you are able to seize the initiative, operate with a consultative approach and collaborate on cross-technology solutions. The program will ensure you gain real practical insight into our business, our stakeholders and our customers including communication service providers (CSP) across the globe, and how we integrate end-to-end solutions to ensure everyone worldwide is connected.
Your journey within the Excellerate Program will start as a Transformation Program Leaderat Engineering Unit HW drives the end-to-end research and development of Ericsson's radio and transport products and solutions.
What you will do:
• Drive transformation programs and change initiatives across EUHW from definition to deployment
• Set a communication strategy for the change initiatives/programs in focus and ensure its execution
• Communicate, coordinate and align with relevant stakeholders, both inside and outside EUHW
• Contribute in driving internal efficiency and effectiveness, through improvements and process optimization within and across functions/units, programs and value flows
• Foster a continuous learn & adapt mindset and promote sharing of good practices across all EUHW units globally
• Coach and support the organization with Lean and Agile principles and ways of working
The skills you bring:
Joining the team will offer you an exciting journey through business and technology where you will learn, be able to challenge, take decisions and most importantly have a lot of fun! We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and believe you have an interest for business/commercial management combined with a technical interest in the communications industry.
In addition, we believe you have:
* A relevant university degree
* Proven experience within R&D and solid track record as a senior leader and change agent, preferably in Networks development
* Strong stakeholder management, effective communication, influence and ability to collaborate across organization borders
* Experience and excellent track-record of leading and driving cross organizational transformations, improvements & change programs at scale
* Demonstrate a high level of strategical thinking
* High degree of flexibility and eagerness to take on challenges with a can-do attitude
* Openness for innovation and willingness to challenge the current ways of working
* A global attitude and willingness to relocate internationally, with a desire and ability to work in a multicultural environment
* Keen interest to learn new things and to broaden experience
* Ability to collaborate, engage with and mobilize the organization to secure results
* Solid presentation and communication skills, and proficiency in English
We can promise you a steep learning curve, exciting tasks and close collaboration as a valued member of a strategically important team. Be the one who did. Find out more about our Early Career program, what the alumni's are up to now and how the program can transform your career at www.ericsson.com/ecp Ersättning
