Early Career Program Security Specialist
Ericsson AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Karlskrona
2025-05-20
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Our Innovate Graduate Technology Program will give you an outstanding opportunity to understand and take part in shaping our technology leadership and is the perfect fit for you who have a diligent, innovative, and creative approach.
As part of the Innovate programs you will be curious about how the next generation of technology will shape and influence the way we all live and work. The program will give you a chance to work with like-minded people who are pioneers in our business and advanced problem solvers in their chosen field. You'll collaborate with them to solve some of the most challenging issues faced by our customers to ensure everyone worldwide is connected.
Your journey within the Innovate Program will start as Security Specialist at Mobile Financial Services.
What you will do:
We need a driven person passionate at achieving results by teamwork to drive change in a rapidly changing environment. If you are a customer-focused with strong background in security, you are the right person to help us move into aaS business. You will be empowered to take full ownership of the areas of responsibility and will be motivated to deliver according to your full potential.
The skills you bring:
Joining the team will offer you a fun and challenging environment where you can grow and inspire your colleagues to further growth. We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and have a motivation and interest in MFS Operations & Services.
In addition, we believe you have:
* 2-3 years' experience as an information security engineer, consultant or similar
* Knowledge about security compliance
* CISSP or similar certification
* Experience with information security in mobile financial services and/or financial services
* Experience with implementing security certifications such as PCI DSS and ISO27001
* A global attitude and willingness to relocate internationally, with a desire and ability to work in a multicultural environment
* Keen interest to learn new things and to broaden experience
* Ability to collaborate, engage with and mobilize the organization to secure results
* Solid presentation and communication skills, and proficiency in English
