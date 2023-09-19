E-mobility Engineer
Knightec AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2023-09-19
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
I am Oskar (https://www.linkedin.com/in/oskar-wikstr%C3%B6m-84280152/),
your potential next leader and a veteran in the context of Vasaloppet, 11, and still going strong! For me, engineering has been the most interesting when I have had projects and problems to solve with all the different parts of a product. I love to work in the area where software and hardware meet, and the most fun is when it contributes to a better society. You will enjoy being a part of my team if you like the freedom to try new assignments and technologies and want to create products. My leadership style is to help you grow in the pace and direction that you would like. That is also why I chose to join Knightec from the beginning!
Why working as a consultant will fit you
Because you want to focus on solving technical problems without internal politics, you want to make new products that last, not handling the old legacy. And you want to have a team with engineers who understand the problem you meet and help you see them from another perspective.
What will you work with?
For the transportation sector, electrification is the paradigm shift of the century. As an engineer within e-Mobility at Knightec, you could drive the change.
The required areas of expertise within electromobility cover a broad spectrum, and where you want to contribute is up to you. Whether you are skilled in Systems engineering, Embedded software development, Control systems design, or Test and verification, your knowledge will be valuable.
We believe that a holistic approach is required to make products and services succeed both now and in the future. Our way of working is in cross-functional teams closely collaborating with our customers.
What you need to bring
Our best guess is that you have an educational background in mechatronics, electronics, computer science, or software engineering with an interest in electrification and/or the automotive industry.
Electrification consist of a variety of building blocks, and we think you have competence and experience from one or several of the following:
• Electric motors
• Inverters
• Battery technology
• Battery Management Systems
• Charging
More specifically, we are looking for skilled people whose key competencies lie within any of the following fields:
• Systems Engineering
• Embedded software development (Matlab Simulink, C, C++)
• Electronics design
• Control systems design
• Test and verification
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on product development that should be sustainable and durable in edge technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. We are more than 900 engineers in 10 different cities. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Kevin Brunnberg kevin.brunnberg@knightec.se 0701603433 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Knightec AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8122870