E-mobility - Gothenburg

Why working as a consultant will fit you
Because you want to focus on solving technical problems without internal politics, you want to make new products that last, not handling the old legacy. And you want to have a team with engineers who understand the problem you meet and help you see them from another perspective.
What will you work with?
For the transportation sector, electrification is the paradigm shift of the century. As an engineer within e-Mobility at Conmore, you could drive the change. The required areas of expertise within electromobility cover a broad spectrum, and where you want to contribute is up to you. Whether you are skilled in Systems engineering, Embedded software development, Control systems design, or Test and verification, your knowledge will be valuable.
We believe that a holistic approach is required to make products and services succeed both now and in the future. Our way of working is in cross-functional teams closely collaborating with our customers.
What you need to bring
Our best guess is that you have an educational background in mechatronics, electronics, computer science, or software engineering with an interest in electrification and/or the automotive industry.
Electrification consist of a variety of building blocks, and we think you have competence and experience from one or several of the following:
• Electric motors
• Inverters
• Battery technology
• Battery Management Systems
• Charging
More specifically, we are looking for skilled people whose key competencies lie within any of the following fields:
• Systems Engineering
• Embedded software development (Matlab Simulink, C, C++)
• Electronics design
• Control systems design
• Test and Verification
Who are we?
Conmore is a consulting company that highly prioritises its employees. We provide exciting and challenging assignments and do our utmost in every situation in order to meet your desire for a matching position. To enhance and strengthen you as an individual all employees have their own development plan for individual growth. In order for everyone to develop further and thrive in their role as consultants, the group manager dedicates time for regular one-on-one meetings to listen and follow up on the work plan, and need for training, provide feedback, and more to make sure you are satisfied and in the right place.
We are proud of our company's unique family feeling and we highly value competence and a secure work environment which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. Besides professional activities such as training et cetera, we offer regular social activities which bring us together to have a good time and share knowledge and experiences in the group. Despite our constant willingness to grow as a company we still emphasize preserving our warm family feeling.
In Conmore, we have a Women's Network called KICO:
We aim to create a sense of security among our employees and to serve as a role model in the engineering industry through our women's network "Female Engineers at Conmore" (KICO). KICO is a network where we inspire, share experiences, and act as role models for each other.
KICO usually organizes around 2-3 events per year to gather all women within the company to inspire, network, and exchange experiences with each other. We have representatives at all our offices. Link to KICO: https://conmore.se/karriar/kvinnliga-ingenjorer-kico/
If you're interested in participating, you're always welcome to the events.
Would you also like to be a part of our team?
We are recruiting continuously, please don't hesitate with your application and feel free to contact us if you have questions.
Responsible Talent Acquisition Specialist: Jannica Niklasson Roos
Mail: jannica.niklasson@conmore.se
Phone: +46 701 440270
Please note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
