E-Commerce Store Operations Manager
2024-11-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
We seek a strategic, detail-oriented, and dynamic "E-Commerce Store Operations Manager" to oversee and optimize the day-to-day operations of our online store. This role is pivotal in ensuring smooth operations, efficient logistics, high-quality customer service, and effective store management, contributing directly to the business's growth and success. The E-Commerce Operations Manager will collaborate with marketing, product, and technology teams to drive sales, enhance customer experience, and maintain high operational standards.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Oversee daily operations of the e-commerce store, including product listings, pricing updates, inventory control, and order processing.
2. Ensure all products are accurately listed with optimized content, images, and relevant information to maximize conversion.
3. Coordinate with vendors to maintain up-to-date product specifications and stock management
4. Manage end-to-end order processing, from order placement to fulfillment and shipment tracking, ensuring timely delivery.
5. Collaborate with logistics and warehouse teams to optimize order fulfillment processes and meet delivery SLAs (Service Level Agreements).
6. Monitor and manage return and exchange processes, ensuring timely resolutions.
7. Maintain accurate inventory levels across all sales channels, monitoring for stock-outs and coordinating reorders as necessary.
8. Work with suppliers and vendors to streamline supply chain operations, reduce lead times, and improve overall efficiency.
9. Analyze stock movement data and forecast inventory needs based on sales trends and seasonal demand.
10. Manage the customer service team to handle inquiries, resolve issues, and provide an exceptional customer experience.
11. Analyze website traffic and customer behavior to identify opportunities for improving conversion rates and AOV (Average Order Value).
12. Stay updated on new e-commerce technologies and evaluate their potential to enhance operational capabilities.
Required Technical Skills:
- Proficiency in e-commerce platforms (e.g., Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce) and knowledge of ERP/WMS systems.
- Strong understanding of Google Analytics, Excel, and order management systems.
- Familiarity with payment gateways, logistics, and warehousing processes.
Meritorious personal Skills
• Results-driven and focused on achieving sales and operational goals.
• Strong organizational and time management skills.
• Ability to adapt in a fast-paced, rapidly evolving environment.
• Proactive, self-motivated, and able to work independently and as part of a team.
If you are passionate about e-commerce, customer experience, and operational excellence, we'd love to meet you. Apply today and be a part of our journey in creating a world-class online shopping experience!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-26
E-post: wolsweds@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
