E-commerce Key Account Manager
Fiskars Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fiskars Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
eller i hela Sverige
E-commerce Key Account Manager
As an E-commerce Key Account Manager, you will play a crucial role in defining, developing, and implementing strategies aimed at accelerating online growth and supporting retail omni-channel initiatives. Your primary responsibility will be to drive online business development with our strategic key accounts and the role will have significant impact on the overall performance of the market.You will collaborate with regional and global cross-functional teams to ensure a cohesive approach that maximizes the online presence and revenue for each of our brands within the Fiskars Vita portfolio (Iittala, Georg Jensen, Royal Copenhagen, Rörstrand and Moomin Arabia to name a few)
What you will do:
Collaborate closely with assigned E-commerce Key Accounts to develop comprehensive Joint Business Plans, outlining mutually beneficial strategies, objectives, and actionable steps.
Ensure key financial targets for assigned accounts are met and exceeded by strategically planning and executing promotional activities, joint marketing campaigns and investments.
Collaborate with internal teams such as marketing, sales and brand teams to align strategies and optimize results, short and long term.
Analyze and interpret online sales drivers, inventory and consumer data to identify strengths, weaknesses and business opportunities.
Be the local inspirer and educate the wider local team on commercial online opportunities.
Who you are:
Proven commercial skills and experienced in managing market leading accounts or in category management. Preferably in sectors such as interior design, fashion, electronics or other ecommerce-intensive categories.
Profound understanding of ecommerce operations, used to facilitate collaboration between different functions and subject matter experts.
Confident and articulate when engaging with executive level management, fostering strong relationships internally and with external partners.
Skilled at analyzing, consolidating and visualizing data, and ideally hands on experience from BI-tools such as Tableau, Power BI or Looker Studio in addition to Excel and Powerpoint.
This position is based in our office in the center of Stockholm and you will be a part of the Sales Sweden Vita team. In this role you will report to Sales Manager Vita Sweden, Jonas Karlsson.
Ready to join? Applications will be handled on an ongoing basis with the very latest application date 2025-05-11. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fiskars Sweden AB
(org.nr 556286-0477) Arbetsplats
Kungsholmen Jobbnummer
9295387