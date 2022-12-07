E-commerce digital marketing specialist
2022-12-07
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure, and natural resources industries. Learn more about our company at www.epirocgroup.com
We have set the vision towards Epiroc group digital sales solution and now we are building the marketing team to deliver on customer experience through innovations and entrepreneurship.
As a member of a new team, you will have the opportunity to impact and drive different initiatives connected to e-commerce and marketing globally.
You are expected to be a leader, building, and executing digital marketing strategies.
Your mission is to enhance customer experience with our e-commerce and drive incremental business through content, advertising, and CRM. You collaborate actively with key stakeholders to make our e-commerce solution always relevant and our marketing initiatives effective.
Your mission
Own and develop our message platform and value propositions to support brand 's growth globally.
Design, create and deploy engaging marketing content towards customer target audiences of our e-commerce solution.
Build and execute marketing campaigns through digital mediums such as SEO/SEA/Direct email or Display resulting in generating Marketing qualified leads and sales conversion.
Develop on-going social media strategies and engage key audiences to increase followership of our e-commerce solution (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).
Build and drive CRM strategies to increase customers loyalty and retention.
Partner with internal and external stakeholders, lead collaboration with communication agencies.
Responsible for developing outbound marketing cadence, such as lead nurturing and working closely with the team to increase the effectiveness of the campaigns.
Collaborate with the team to discover innovative marketing tools and emerging trends to accomplish Marketing team objectives.
Gather and provide KPIs and analysis based on campaigns executed to feed into marketing performance dashboard and to inform future activities.
Your profile
You have a Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or related field.
Strong experience in an international environment, with excellent communication skills, written & verbal.
At least 5 years' experience in digital marketing, B2B/B2C/D2C, designing and executing multi-channel strategies for lead generation and social media engagement.
Experience using Salesforce, Hubspot, or another CRM solution is preferred.
You have a passion for exciting customers, driving sales and to inspire individuals and teams.
We see you as a creative and self-motivated person, always looking for ways to improve marketing campaigns and drive customer experience.
You are working towards results-driven targets, and always think first about the customer.
You are creative, entrepreneurial, proactive and independent. Structured and disciplined.
You have the ability to think outside the box.
You demonstrate very good communication and motivational skills.
To be successful in this role, you must achieve results through good cooperation with others. A structured way of working is vital. A strong interest in working in an international and multicultural environment. A proven track record of executing according to defined strategy and follow up.
Location
Location is depending on the candidate, preferably Sweden, Europe or US. Occasional international travelling.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2022-09-05.
For more information about this opportunity, please contact Laurent Lamotte, Global E-Commerce Marketing & Product Manager, Email: laurent.lamotte@epiroc.com
