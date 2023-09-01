E-com Site Specialist to Weekday
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Are you a sales-driven person with a passion for e-commerce and customer behavior? Do you want to be a part of our digital growth adventure? Then you might be our Site specialist for Weekday! Join our team on this 12-month temporary position.
Weekday is a Swedish denim and fashion brand influenced by youth culture and street style. Dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression, we hope to inspire our customers through a dynamic combination of product, creativity, and cultural understanding.
Founded in 2002, Weekday currently ships to 97 markets and has stores in 16 countries, offering a unique retail experience and a curated mix of women's, men's, and accessories assortments as well as a small selection of external brands. Currently we are around 100 employees - and we are growing!
We believe in individuality and inclusion in our stores and offices. We value diversity - because together we can make a difference. If this sounds like a place you'd like to work, we'd love to meet you!
Job Description
We are seeking a highly motivated and results-driven individual to join our team as a Site Specialist. In this role, you will be responsible for maximizing sales and driving customer engagement on weekday.com and connected marketplaces in your designated area.
Key Responsibilities:
Own and drive sales on weekday.com and connected marketplaces
Analyze sales data and take action to optimize e customer journey and drive conversion
Collaborate with cross-functional teams such as Assortment, Merchandising, SEO, Digital Marketing, Tech Development, Analytics, and Content Production to improve online presence
Identify new growth opportunities and gather market insights using reporting, Similar Web, Google Analytics, Google trends, competitor research, and other tools
Ensure the online store is commercial and visually appealing by creating campaigns and activities, updating relevant touchpoints, and providing input to other functions such as Merchandising and Content teams
Drive development needs from onsite and provides commercial input on tech development features
Qualifications
We believe you have strong salesmanship, and drive and be highly structured and organized. In this role you need to have a strategic and analytical mindset and be able to adapt to different trends and customer behavior.
We would love to meet someone who:
Is working or have experience in working as a Site Specialist, Visual Merchandiser, Online Merchandiser
Experience in working with Google Analytics
A commercial mindset being able to evaluate and understand what the customer needs and adapt our products toward that
A proactive and driven attitude
Strong communication abilities
A commitment to our values and an interest in the Weekday brand
Additional Information
If you feel that your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, apply by submitting your CV (in English) as soon as possible, but no later than 8th of September. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. To minimize the effect of biases, we kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter to your application.
This is a full-time 12-month temporary position based at Weekdays Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of a great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It positively impacts how we address challenges, what we perceive as possible, and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Åsögatan (visa karta
)
103 16 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Design / Monki Jobbnummer
8078619