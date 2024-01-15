E-com Merchandiser Planner (temp)
2024-01-15
One of our E-com Merchandiser Planners is going on parental leave and we are now looking for a solution-oriented E-com Merchandiser Planner to be a part of our Online Sales & Content team. . We offer a good atmosphere, exciting challenger and great opportunities to contribute to develop in a creative work environment at a fashion company in time. Apply today!
We offer you
As an E-com Merchandiser Planner, we give you the opportunity to be involved in the development of Kappahl's Online Store. You will act client to market, to ensure that Kappahl's campaigns and activities are optimally exposed in the most converting way in the digital channels based on sales, SEO, UX and analysis. You initiate optimization of start and lading pages based on analysis and tests, as well as present the assortment in the best commercial way, in accordance with purchasing strategies, so it stimulates interest and attracts the customer to purchase.
The E-com Merchandiser Planner performs analysis of sales, campaigns/caps through Contentsquare, Google Analytics and Power BI. You have a close collaboration with other digital channels and physical store, as well as collaborate with controllers and assortment to secure e-items. You also administer, project manage, and develop Kappahl's Live Shopping.
Your profile
We are seeking you who have a few years of work experience from similar tasks in web/e-commerce and have a relevant education in marketing, sales or communication. Experience in retail is a merit. You have an aptitude for expressing yourself in writing and have a commercial mind with a burning interest in sales.
As a person, you are forward-thinking, self-motivated, results-driven and make things happen. You have a strong customer focus and dare to dry new things. Of course, you are flexible, solution-oriented, have good collaboration skills and appreciate having many contact areas. In order to succeed in the role, it is a prerequisite that you can communicate in Swedish and English, both in speech and in writing.
You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
If you recognize yourself in the description above, we can offer an exciting position with varied tasks and room for creativity.
Are you interested?
The position is a temporary position of approx. 1 year, located at our head office in Mölndal. Start by agreement but preferably latest 7th of March 2024. Kappahl want to be A Place To Belong therefore we work with a hybrid working environment. This means you can work remotely if it's suitable for your schedule.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection. We look forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than the 31st of January.
Kappahl exists to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to always stay true to themselves.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in nine countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for people and for the world we live in. Today, 80% of our products are made with certified and/or preferred materials. The goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.
