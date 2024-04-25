E/E suppliers - Process Owner - Scania
2024-04-25
Introduction
The existing E/E management systems, like Cybersecurity, Functional Safety and Software update, requires a lot of activities in a good synchronization with our E/E suppliers and Procurement process.
This means that Traton needs to have a good definition of these activities and also a follow-up to secure the continuous improvement and governance.
The team
Methods for Safe and Secure Vehicles, part of EDDCC in Scania R&D, has been created recently and is in charge of defining a systematic way of working for the planning of Safety, Cybersecurity and Software update activities. The team consists of experts in process and methods, that working together to provide harmonized ways of working for identifying and mitigating risks, whether of functional, physical or cyber nature.
The role
We are looking for a process analyst, that can identify needs, gaps and improvements to the activities related to suppliers and secure a good interation beteen the Design Process and procurement process from the E/E perspective. You are going to maintain and improve methods like Cybersecurity supplier rating, Functional Safety and Cybersecurity - Development Interface Agreements, and others.
These activities are completed in close cooperation with other teams within R&D, notably System Owner, Regulation and Audit team (CSMS), IT Developers and coaching teams. This translates in gathering requirements from the stakeholders and translate them in an usable method to create our systematic approach to risk management and communicate the changes in an efficient manner.
We are in the process to align methodologies within TRATON, among others activities, within a wider group structure. This leads to a need to analyze, negotiate and establish new globalized ways of working to be implemented in the future.
Our team is going for a cross functional approach to improve safety and risk analysis throughout the R&D processes. Our team members have their area of specialty and gain knowledge in the team's other areas.
Who are you
You have an understanding of Cybersecurity or Functional Safety requirement as well as the challenges tied to change management and process governance. To be successfull in this role you should have passion for process development and cause inpact in the company way of working making all the processes users feeling satisfied and represented by your solutions.
You are not afraid to share new ideas to improve process, to challenge the status quo and you understand that processes can always be optimized, improved to adapt to new realities.
We think you ideally have a Degree in Automotive Engineering with at 2 years of experience in process development, or similar education and experience. The role require that you communicate fluently in English in speech as well in writing.
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, agile and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued. You will be encouraged to take initiatives and dare to try new things as part of an agile and empowered development team.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours.
Further information
Welcome to contact Murilo Mascarenhas, Manager Certified Management systems & methods, murilo.mascarenhas@scania.com
Please note that we will not handle any applications through mail, apply by the system.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
