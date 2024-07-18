Dynamics 365 F&O Developer - Biltema
2024-07-18
ABOUT THE POSITION AND THE COMPANY
With a wide range of products for the entire family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 160 stores across the Nordic region and plans for further expansion. The success and vision are based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it economically easier for people to have cars, boats, homes, tools, and leisure articles of high quality, thereby creating a richer leisure time for these people. They choose their own path and have therefore decided to invest in their own operations and development of systems and technical solutions, among other things. Biltema Nordic Services is a service company within Biltema with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg provides systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the group for our Nordic markets.
We are seeking a Dynamics 365 F&O Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a background in developing solutions within the Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations platform. You will be responsible for designing, developing, testing, and deploying customizations and integrations for Dynamics 365 F&O applications. You will also collaborate with other developers, consultants, and project managers to ensure high-quality results.
YOU ARE OFFERED
To work for a company with healthy values and play an important role in the future development of Biltema's systems.
Work in an organization with clear leadership and a clear and long-term vision.
The opportunity to work at a well-managed and very prosperous company that values entrepreneurship and simplicity.
EXAMPLES OF WORK TASKS
Develop, customize, and configure Dynamics 365 F&O solutions based on business requirements.
Follow best practices and coding standards to ensure quality and performance of the solutions.
Design and implement integrations with other systems and applications.
Support legacy Dynamics AX systems and transitioning functionality.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and provide technical expertise.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to Dynamics 365 F&O implementations.
Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices in Dynamics 365 F&O development.
EXPERIENCE
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field
Experience in developing solutions within the Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations platform
Proficiency in X++, and .NET programming languages
Familiar with REST API and OData services
Strong understanding of Dynamics 365 F&O architecture, integration and customization capabilities
An understanding of Dynamics ERP processes in general and how these relate to customizations
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to details
Experience with Azure DevOps, Power Platform, and knowledge of SQL Server and database management would be an advantage.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Start: By agreement
Working hours: Standard office hours with the possibility for hybrid work.
Location: Helsingborg
Type of employment: This assignment is a recruitment, and the employment will be directly with our client. Salary, terms, and conditions are discussed separately.
The recruitment process is managed by A-hub. Therefore, Biltema Nordic Services requests that all inquiries regarding the position be directed to A-Hub.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Gerald Boakye gerald@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
8805863