Dynamics 365 and Power Platform Solution Developer | SEB, Stockholm
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-12-10
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From configuration to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
Would you like to leverage cutting edge Dynamics 365 and Copilot functionality and bring CRM to the next level in the bank? Then join us!
About the role
As a Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solution developer you will be part of distributed international team advancing Dynamics 365 CRM, Power Platform and Copilot for Sales. By using strong problem-solving abilities and a proactive approach you will be addressing challenges and increasing client-facing teams productivity and efficiency in Corporate, Investment Banking (CIB) at SEB. You'll be implementing enterprise-grade solutions while having the freedom to experiment with and adopt the latest Microsoft platform features.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
• Experience with Dynamics 365 skills (Sales, Marketing, and/or Customer Service) as both a Functional Consultant and Developer/Configurator with proven track record of delivering end-to-end enterprise-level solutions.
• Experience in designing and implementing complex Power Platform solutions at scale
• Practical experience with Copilot for Sales or other AI-driven solutions, hands-on implementation is a strong advantage
• Strong communication skills, fluent and efficient in both business and technical environments.
• A positive attitude and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, agile environment, comfortable switching between strategic and detailed levels
• Fluency in English.
What we offer:
• Extensive training and learning opportunities.
• Access to SEB staff banking and exclusive benefits.
• A prestigious team with experienced colleagues who value cooperation and openness.
• A workplace where we care about the work-life balance.
• An innovative company at the forefront of technology
Do you want to be a part of SEB?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued. We are looking forward to your application by December 26th, 2025. Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application before the deadline.
Learn more about working at SEB here: https://www.seb.lt/en/gs
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from. SEB Sweden has a redeployment responsibility, why this position might be covered by internal redeployment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
9638124