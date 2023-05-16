Dutch speaking Customer Care Hero
2023-05-16
Our Customer Care department delivers first class service and helps our customers creating a home to love. Our international market is expanding rapidly, and we are now looking for a new service oriented colleague with language skills to support our customers on our Dutch market.
We are a big team with different nationalities, working together with a high tempo and a high level of energy. Our goal is to deliver the worlds best customer experience, but also to have the worlds most motivated team - which we are creating together by helping each other and having fun a long the way.
As a Customer Care Hero your main responsibility will be to ensure our customers to have a great experience helping them to solve issues via telephone, e-mail and chat.
If you get motivated by continuous improvement in a responsible and social role, this opportunity is the right challenge for you!
Who are you?
To succeed in the role, we see that you have a passion for customer service, and you know that "the little extra" makes the whole difference. You are driven and have easy to learn new things. You can communicate very well in speech and writing in Dutch and English. In addition, we see that you are also fluent in Swedish it is a plus.
You have a structured and meticulous approach and enjoy working in a team while taking a great own responsibility.
To make a perfect match between you as an employee and us as an employer, it is important that you enjoy working in a team oriented way - wanting to contribute to a warm, welcoming and fast developing organization.
As a person, you are positive, responsive and communicative. Furthermore, you enjoy a committed and open work climate with periodic intensive periods and a high tempo.
Welcome home!
This position is flexible for full-time or part-time depending on your situation. Work place is at the office in Kalmar, working remote is not possible for this role. We want you to start as soon as possible. Applications will be gone through on going.
We are convinced that your attitude and personal characteristics says more about you than your previous merits and education. We therefore send out personality tests for all our candidates early in the recruitment process.
