Dspace HIL Rig Developer
2025-03-20
We are looking for a Senior HIL Engineer/Test Rig Developer with dSpace expertise. You will join an innovative team working with thermal and climate system verification.
Job Description
Are you a highly skilled HIL Development Engineer, who is passionate about technology and innovation.
The work is done in close collaboration with SW development teams, system verification team and other functions, so you need to be skilled in working in a cross-functional and international environment.
* Verification of complex electrical systems in regards of functionality, performance and safety.
* Increasing automation of testing procedures.
* Development of test methods and test requirements.
* Developing our ways of working within climate/thermal area.
* Planning, performing, reporting and following up of verification deliverables.
Experience required:
• Hands-on experience of HIL verification and rig development
• You should have an M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Mechatronics or similar relevant education
• Experience of System Verification
• minimum 5 years of work experience in the automotive industry
* Experience from commercial vehicle is meriting
Skills required:
* Expert in dSpace tools (Automation desk, configuration desk, Control desk),
• Matlab/Simulink, C++, Python, Jira, SystemWeaver, CANalyzer, and/or SE-Tool is a plus.
• Excellent communication- and collaboration skills
• Curious, and driven team player.
• Passionate about knowledge sharing
