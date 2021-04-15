DRM Business Development Manager - Epidemic Sound AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
DRM Business Development Manager
Epidemic Sound AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 32,000 tracks, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
We are now looking for a Business Development Manager to join our Digital Rights Management (DRM) team in Stockholm.
How you will make an impact
In this position, your main focus will be to identify and deliver business opportunities within DRM, critical to the success of Epidemic Sound. You will be part of creating value in the User Generated Content (UGC) funnel by driving conversion from unlicensed users on video streaming platforms and be a part of developing our licensing strategy on new platforms and verticals. Furthermore, you will play an important role in planning projects and processes, and develop strategies for entering new platforms, verticals and territories.
Your responsibilities will be
Assignments to address short-term critical priorities
Work proactively and independently to identify new business opportunities within DRM
Nurture and develop relationships with existing and new partners
Who you are
For you to thrive in this role, we believe that you are /have:
Academic credentials, preferably in economics, business administration, engineering, or science
3+ years of relevant work experience eg. Business development
Strong analytical skills, still "hands-on" with a focus on fast and flawless execution
Good knowledge and skills in Keynote or Google Slides presentations
Excellent communication skills in English spoken and written
To succeed in this role we believe that you have experience from a fast-growing company, and/or have a passion for music and tech. You have a passion to make an impact and want to be a part of shaping a new business from the ground together with a highly, dynamic, and international team. It would also be music to our ears if you have experience from UGC platforms and great relationship-building qualities.
Curious about our music? Find our music on Spotify here https://open.spotify.com/user/... (https://open.spotify.com/user/epidemicsound)
We have lots of fun soundtracking the world and our annual Spring Bash (https://www.instagram.com/p/BysR7R-BamB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) is an event that captures this perfectly. Take a look at our most recent celebration!
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply by clicking the link below.
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business, and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Epidemic Sound AB
Jobbnummer
5695475
Epidemic Sound AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 32,000 tracks, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
We are now looking for a Business Development Manager to join our Digital Rights Management (DRM) team in Stockholm.
How you will make an impact
In this position, your main focus will be to identify and deliver business opportunities within DRM, critical to the success of Epidemic Sound. You will be part of creating value in the User Generated Content (UGC) funnel by driving conversion from unlicensed users on video streaming platforms and be a part of developing our licensing strategy on new platforms and verticals. Furthermore, you will play an important role in planning projects and processes, and develop strategies for entering new platforms, verticals and territories.
Your responsibilities will be
Assignments to address short-term critical priorities
Work proactively and independently to identify new business opportunities within DRM
Nurture and develop relationships with existing and new partners
Who you are
For you to thrive in this role, we believe that you are /have:
Academic credentials, preferably in economics, business administration, engineering, or science
3+ years of relevant work experience eg. Business development
Strong analytical skills, still "hands-on" with a focus on fast and flawless execution
Good knowledge and skills in Keynote or Google Slides presentations
Excellent communication skills in English spoken and written
To succeed in this role we believe that you have experience from a fast-growing company, and/or have a passion for music and tech. You have a passion to make an impact and want to be a part of shaping a new business from the ground together with a highly, dynamic, and international team. It would also be music to our ears if you have experience from UGC platforms and great relationship-building qualities.
Curious about our music? Find our music on Spotify here https://open.spotify.com/user/... (https://open.spotify.com/user/epidemicsound)
We have lots of fun soundtracking the world and our annual Spring Bash (https://www.instagram.com/p/BysR7R-BamB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link) is an event that captures this perfectly. Take a look at our most recent celebration!
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply by clicking the link below.
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business, and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Epidemic Sound AB
Jobbnummer
5695475