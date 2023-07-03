Driver
Malaysias Ambassad / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Malaysias Ambassad i Stockholm
Schedule of duties for Driver:
1. To be responsible for driving the official car of the Head of Mission or the Embassy's car whenever instructed including beyond working hours.
2. To maintain the vehicle's logbook.
3. To clean the car regularly - both inside and outside, and to polish the car whenever necessary.
4. To always keep the car roadworthy and to report to the officers assigned by the Head of Mission whenever any repair or servicing of the car is required.
5. To keep the officer assigned by the Head of Mission informed of whereabouts during the working hours.
6. To assist with administrative duties as assigned by the Head of Mission or officers assigned by the Head of Mission.
(The above schedule of duties may be amended from time to time) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-10
E-post: mwstockholm@kln.gov.my Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Malaysias Ambassad
114 31 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Third Secretary
Zaharizal Zainol mwstockholm@kln.gov.my 084408400 Jobbnummer
7935776