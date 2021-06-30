Dossier Manager - Poolia Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB

Poolia Sverige AB / Apotekarjobb / Göteborg2021-06-30Dossier Manager - Global Regulatory Operations2021-06-30As a Dossier Manager you provide an Global Regulatory Operation (GRO) interface to Regulatory partners, and your responsibility is to support and navigate submission projects to regional partners and Health Authorities and update Lifecycle Management system for defined products.Dina arbetsuppgifter i huvudsakYour direct responsibilities:Collaborate and serve as a navigator for the Regulatory Project Teams, regards to the operational aspects of Publishing, Submission and Tracking of Regulatory submissionsDevelop and maintain strong partnerships with local and global customers and partnersActing as the first point of contact to the expertise within GRO regards to Document publishing, Submission Publishing and Submission TrackingUpdate Lifecycle Management system for defined productsSupport Lifecycle Management reports to support lifecycle complianceVem är du?Essential RequirementsUniversity Degree in Science or related experienceProven leadership skills of global cross functional project teamsRelevant experience of working in one or more areas in Regulatory Affairs in the pharmaceutical or related industryFluent in English, written and spokenDesirable RequirementsExperience of working with Regulatory document or submission publishing, understanding the different procedures, formats and market requirementsPlanning for and managing submission publishing activitiesOm verksamhetenAstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer. AstraZeneca will consider all qualified applicants for employment without discrimination on grounds of disability, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy or maternity leave status, race or national or ethnic origin, age, religion or belief, gender identity or re-assignment, marital or civil partnership status or any other characteristic protected by law.This is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg for one year, with good possibility of extension. During the period of the assignment you will be employed by Poolia.Submit your application today! If you have any questions regarding the consultant assignment feel free to contact Alma Foric.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid TillsvidareFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-08Poolia Sverige AB5839010