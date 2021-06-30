Dossier Manager - Poolia Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Göteborg
Dossier Manager
Poolia Sverige AB / Apotekarjobb / Göteborg
2021-06-30
Dossier Manager - Global Regulatory Operations
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Om tjänsten
As a Dossier Manager you provide an Global Regulatory Operation (GRO) interface to Regulatory partners, and your responsibility is to support and navigate submission projects to regional partners and Health Authorities and update Lifecycle Management system for defined products.
Dina arbetsuppgifter i huvudsak
Your direct responsibilities:
Collaborate and serve as a navigator for the Regulatory Project Teams, regards to the operational aspects of Publishing, Submission and Tracking of Regulatory submissions
Develop and maintain strong partnerships with local and global customers and partners
Acting as the first point of contact to the expertise within GRO regards to Document publishing, Submission Publishing and Submission Tracking
Update Lifecycle Management system for defined products
Support Lifecycle Management reports to support lifecycle compliance
Vem är du?
Essential Requirements
University Degree in Science or related experience
Proven leadership skills of global cross functional project teams
Relevant experience of working in one or more areas in Regulatory Affairs in the pharmaceutical or related industry
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Desirable Requirements
Experience of working with Regulatory document or submission publishing, understanding the different procedures, formats and market requirements
Planning for and managing submission publishing activities
Om verksamheten
AstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer. AstraZeneca will consider all qualified applicants for employment without discrimination on grounds of disability, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy or maternity leave status, race or national or ethnic origin, age, religion or belief, gender identity or re-assignment, marital or civil partnership status or any other characteristic protected by law.
This is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg for one year, with good possibility of extension. During the period of the assignment you will be employed by Poolia.
Submit your application today! If you have any questions regarding the consultant assignment feel free to contact Alma Foric.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Poolia Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5839010
