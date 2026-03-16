Domino's Pizza Restaurangbiträde
Pizza Kompaniet Sverige AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Göteborg Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-16
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JOB SUMMARY:
We are looking for ambitious and motivated crew members to join our team. This is a fantastic opportunity to join the world's leading pizza delivery company while playing a major role in the brand's success.
Making around 85 million pizzas a year, Domino's uses only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. Our expertise and passion for delivering hot and fresh pizzas has earned numerous awards and the loyalty of millions of pizza lovers around the world.
A Crew members role with Domino's Pizza is rewarding and involves working until the store closes in a fun, team environment. Working closely with the Stores Managers, you will receive training and development in all areas of store operations to provide total customer satisfaction and a great product at all times. It's the perfect way to launch your career in Domino's.
Your responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
Be part of your team to promote efficiency throughout the store to achieve our company's high standards
Maintaining a strong brand image and service standards including uniform/presentation standards and our philosophy on customer service.
Maintaining and developing product quality at all times
This role is an amazing opportunity to meet new people and work within a fun and friendly team environment while you build your career and move up within the company.
Prepared to work under pressure in this rewarding yet physically demanding role.
The position is full-time 40 hours per week, with the possibility of permanent employment. Salary according to the Union's collective agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01
E-post: sultancheematraderspvt@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pizza Kompaniet Sverige AB
(org.nr 559525-1298)
sannegardsgatan 32 (visa karta
)
417 61 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9801040