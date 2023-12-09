Domino's Pizza is searching Store Managers
2023-12-09
JOB SUMMARY:
The Domino's Pizza Store Manager position will empower and lead a team to deliver exceptional customer experiences. They will need to be an enthusiastic role model and promote a respectful team environment. As a passionate leader, they will focus on the importance of training team members to ensure high standards of customer service, quality, and food hygiene area chieved. The Store Manager will ensure that the store runs profitably while maintaining its KPI targets.
KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Opening or closing the store by running daily business.
To set, implement and train team members to achieve excellence in standard operating procedures, service standards whilst managing the payment systems, inventory management, Stock control and ordering systems of the store as per the brand standards set by Dominos.
As Key holder & store in charge responsible for complete operations of the store, setting an example for your team by being a hands-on manager. Support the entire team in operations during busy times whilst maintaining to ensure the store to achieve service standards in line with the companies KPl's.
Responsible for recruitment, training and developing the team. Also responsible for Human resource management including staff scheduling, disciplinary procedures, grievance handling and annual appraisal of key staff.
Managing all aspects of food hygiene, HACCP. Ensuring all staff adhere to the requirements and standards laid down by Dominos and the local authorities for food handlers.
Store audit - Operations Evaluation Report, have full understanding of the OERs carried out by Dominos and are able to implement and maintain the high brand standards required.
Implement marketing strategy and activities.
Upselling ensure team are actively upselling to increase the average ticket.
Forecast, review and motivate the team to meet weekly KPI targets relating to sales, food cost, labour costs, Service times/ average delivery time etc.
Regularly review customer satisfaction. Complaints to identify any areas of improvement to maintain a high level of customer focus within the team.
This job description is not exhaustive and provides a general overview of the scope of the role. Such duties may be amended from time to time and job holders will be required to undertake other duties as necessary to meet the needs of the business.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE JOB:
Be flexible and be able to work weekend and evening shifts including red days.
1-year minimum relevant experience required in Quick Service Restaurant environment.
Fluent in the Swedish or English language.
Basic understanding of Excel.
Strong leadership and interpersonal skills.
Prepared to work under pressure in this rewarding yet physically demanding role.
The position is full-time 40 hours per week, with permanent employment that begins with a 6-month probationary period. Salary according to the Union's collective agreement via Visita. + bonus system. Applications are made via email. Please send your CV and cover letter to: Jobs@dominos.se
Domino's was founded in the United States in 1960 and is today considered the world leader in the pizza delivery market. With over 19 000 restaurants in over 90 markets, we are a big family that keeps on growing. Our commitment is built on a foundation of teamwork, friendship - and of course - a great passion for pizza.
Since we established our first store in Sweden in 2016, we have worked continuously to spread our love for great pizza across the country. Join us in the quest of providing more Swedes with the great taste of fresh, handmade American pizza! Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29
Head of Operations
Athena Andersson Jobs@dominos.se
